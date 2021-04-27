When Dom fell for Chris Moyles' U2 prank

27 April 2021, 17:55

Radio X

By Radio X

It's time for another OLD but GOLD moment when Chris Moyles and the team pranked Dom with a special U2 white vinyl picture disc.

This time three years ago Chris played yet ANOTHER U2-based prank on Dom and he fell for it hook, line and sinker.

Back in 2018,The Chris Moyles Show got sent in a limited edition 12 inch picture disc vinyl of U2's Lights Of Home track, which was released especially for Record Store Day.

Naturally, Dom's eyes lit up thinking he'd be a shoo-in to receive the nice bit of swag from the Irish band.

Unfortunately, Chris and Pippa had other plans and decided to stitch him right up by making him think she was going to give the record to Toby's Uncle instead.

Somehow they knew Dom would suggest an ultimate U2 trivia quiz and, when Pippa said she'd step in in the absence of Toby's fake relative, Dom thought he had it in the bag. Little did he know what was about to happen next...

Relive the moment in our OLD but GOLD video above.

READ MORE: Chris Moyles almost has a tantrum live on air

Dom falls for The Chris Moyles Show U2 prank
Dom falls for The Chris Moyles Show U2 prank. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

There's a brief power cut on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles was ready to throw a full on tantrum

Chris Moyles tells Vernon Kay why he wouldn't be good in I'm A Celeb

Chris Moyles reveals why he “wouldn’t be good” on I’m A Celeb
Jamie took the 20 secs to £20k challenge

Jamie took a risk and won BIG in 20 secs to £20k

The Burke Brothers' training video is gold

The Burke Brothers' training video is the best thing ever

The Lip Reading Game just keeps on giving

Chris Moyles stops The Lip Reading Game before it gets too dodgy

Latest On Radio X

Liam and Noel Gallagher performing with Oasis at Maine Road, 28 April 1996

What did Oasis play at their Maine Road shows 25 years ago?

Oasis

Royal Blood - Boilermaker in session

Watch an exclusive Royal Blood session version of Boilermaker

Royal Blood

Billie Eilish press 2021

Billie Eilish announces Happier Than Ever album

News

Coldplay Concert In Argentina in 2017

Coldplay tease new project with Alien Radio

Coldplay

Blur in November 1994

QUIZ: Can you name these Blur songs from one line?

Quizzes

Lewis Hamilton and David Bowie

Lewis Hamilton plays guitar David Bowie secretly gifted to him