WATCH: What happened when Pippa & Matt drove the Prize Dump to Lincolnshire...

Find out what went down when The Chris Moyles Show headed out to Spalding, Lincolnshire with a van full of prizes!

This week it was the chance for another lucky listener to win The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump on Your Doorstep.

This time Pippa and James were in the driving seat, and after Chris won the contents of our van, it was up to him to tell us where he lived.

It may have been our furthest Prize Dump yet, but at least Pippa got to end things with her favourite Prosecco!

Find out what happened when Pippa and James drove to Spalding in Lincolnshire in our video above.

Pippa meets Chris and his family in Spalding to drop off The Chris Moyles Prize Dump. Picture: Radio X

