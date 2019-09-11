WATCH: Toby Tarrant and The Chris Moyles Show dig into Pie Gate

11 September 2019, 17:35 | Updated: 11 September 2019, 17:37

There's someone with sticky fingers in the office again, and Toby and the team are on the case to find out who ate all the pies.

This week, there's been a very serious issue in the office, and it's fair to say there's fingers pointing everywhere.

Toby is standing in for Chris Moyles this week, and he brought up the fact that a "certain" Heart presenter had not one, not two, not three, but four of his pies stolen from the fridge.

Despite asking for CCTV footage to be brought up, it still remains a mystery exactly who is to blame for the biggest swindle in the history of radio.

Unfortunately, lots of fingers are being pointed at Radio X's Dan O'Connell, who denies any involvement in it.

Watch our video above to see who else is in the frame.

Watch Toby eat fermented eggs live on air:

