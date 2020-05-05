WATCH: SAS Dom is actually the best thing ever

5 May 2020, 16:53

Dom tried his hand at being a tough SAS man on The Chris Moyles Show and it was absolutely hilarious.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Chris and the team were discussing Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, when Dom decided to give his best impression of a tough SAS commander.

We're not sure why this means he has to have an east end accent, but we're appreciating the commitment to his craft.

Watch our video above to see Dom go all Ant Middleton as Chris tries his best to defy him!

If you thought that was a good impression, do you remember Dom's cracking Mick Jagger impression?

Refresh yourself here:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast:

