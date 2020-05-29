WATCH: Chris Moyles reveals striking newly dyed blonde hair!

29 May 2020, 13:45 | Updated: 29 May 2020, 15:42

The Radio X presenter gave us all a surprise when he showed off his new lockdown hairdo this week.

Lockdown measures have been prompting people to go bolder than ever before when it comes to their appearance. Men have been growing out their beards while some have been dyeing their hair and others have been shaving their heads altogether.

Now Chris Moyles has got in on the haircut trend and revealed a striking new blonde do, which was created in lockdown thanks to his partner Tiff.

After revealing the new look live on The Chris Moyles Show, he joked: "I wanted to look like Robbie at Glastonbury, I think I've ended up looking like Gary Barlow from the Do What You Like video!"

Watch our video above to see James and Dom's reactions to the daring new haircut.

Chris Moyles reveals shocking blonde hair do
Chris Moyles reveals shocking blonde hair do. Picture: Radio X

Watch Jack Whitehall talking about THAT haircut he got off his girlfriend in lockdown:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles show podcast:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Andi Peters tries to read the news on The Chris-Moyles Show

VIDEO: Andi Peters tries to read the news on The Chris Moyles Show
Alan Carr calls in live to The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Alan Carr tells Chris Moyles he's "gone up cup size" during lockdown
James unearths video of Dom slobbering live on-air

WATCH: Dom gets caught drooling on The Chris Moyles Show

James leaves his mic on and gets caught singing Thin Lizzy

James gets caught singing Thin Lizzy on The Chris Moyles Show
Chris Moyles FaceTimes Andi Peters during his live GMB link

WATCH: Chris Moyles disrupts Andi Peters while live on Good Morning Britain

Latest On Radio X

Robert Smith of The Cure in 1992

How well do you know the words to Friday I’m In Love by The Cure?

Quizzes

KISS

KISS, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down for Download's virtual festival

Download Festival 2020

Noel Gallagher

Gordon Smart on Noel Gallagher's milestone 50th bash, the "best birthday" party ever

Gordon Smart

Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2003

QUIZ: How well do you know the lyrics to Under The Bridge?

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher

"Love you long time": Liam Gallagher wishes brother Noel Happy Birthday

Liam Gallagher

Ian Brown performing with The Stone Roses in 1995

What is The Stone Roses' Sally Cinnamon about?

The Stone Roses