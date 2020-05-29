WATCH: Chris Moyles reveals striking newly dyed blonde hair!

The Radio X presenter gave us all a surprise when he showed off his new lockdown hairdo this week.

Lockdown measures have been prompting people to go bolder than ever before when it comes to their appearance. Men have been growing out their beards while some have been dyeing their hair and others have been shaving their heads altogether.

Now Chris Moyles has got in on the haircut trend and revealed a striking new blonde do, which was created in lockdown thanks to his partner Tiff.

After revealing the new look live on The Chris Moyles Show, he joked: "I wanted to look like Robbie at Glastonbury, I think I've ended up looking like Gary Barlow from the Do What You Like video!"

Watch our video above to see James and Dom's reactions to the daring new haircut.

Chris Moyles reveals shocking blonde hair do. Picture: Radio X

