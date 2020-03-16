WATCH: Chris Moyles reacts to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s hilarious "stay at home" video

16 March 2020, 17:18

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a video about self-isolating and social distancing with his two pet ponies, and Chris can't get enough of it.

This week saw Arnold Schwarzenegger release a video clip urging his followers to stay at home.

Though the 72-year-old star is pretty engaging at the best of times, it was the cameo made by his pet ponies Whiskey and Lulu that really got him trending.

Watch Chris Moyles react to the Terminator star's clip above.

Find out what Arnie thought of Chris Moyles' incredible weight loss:

Listen to the latest Chris Moylles podcast

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Dominic Byrne gets mocked by Toby Tarrant for using massage machines at service stations on The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: Toby Tarrant lays into Dom for his service station massage confession
Toby can't get over this pelvic scan that looks like a dog

VIDEO: Toby Tarrant can't get over this dog-themed pelvic scan
Toby Tarrant reacts to Crufts 2020 Best In Show winner Maisie's lap of victory

VIDEO: Toby Tarrant talks Crufts Best in Show winner Maisie doing a poo on her lap of victory
Chris Moyles reacts as Chris & Rosie Ramsey take home the Best Podcast award at The Global Awards 2020

WATCH: Chris Moyles reacts hilariously to losing out in the Best Podcast category at The Global Awards 2020
WhatsApp the Studio

Here's how to WhatsApp The Chris Moyles Show

Latest On Radio X

Lewis Capaldi, Piers Morgan and Stereophonics Kelly Jones

WATCH: Piers Morgan slams Lewis Capaldi and Stereophonics gigs amid coronavirus

News

A 3D model of Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Which gigs and festivals have been cancelled?

News

Foo Fighters 2019

Foo Fighters postpone tour dates: "Let's do this right"

Foo Fighters

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner at Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2019 - Day 2

Are Arctic Monkeys planning homecoming Sheffield shows for 2021?

Arctic Monkeys

Liam Gallagher and mother Peggy Gallagher

Liam Gallagher gives fans update on mum Peggy amid coronavirus outbreak

Liam Gallagher

The Killers' Brandon Flowers sings Mr. Brightside as he washes his hands

VIDEO: Brandon Flowers washes hands as he sings The Killers' Mr. Brightside

The Killers