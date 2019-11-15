WATCH: Chris Moyles pranks Matt with noise cancelling earphones

15 November 2019, 11:28

Producer Matt agreed to wear the Huawei noise cancelling earphones for our competition, but he got a bit more than he bargained for.

All this week The Chris Moyles Show has been giving listeners the chance to win Huawei noise cancelling earphones.

And what better way to win them than by getting the team listen to music and try and lip read what Chris is saying?

Soon, it was Matt's turn to try on the noise-blocking device in a bid to guess famous films, but Chris couldn't help but prank him!

Watch our video of the moment above.

That's not the first time Matt's been stung with a prank, oh no!

Remind yourself of the hysterical time we convinced him he'd broken the law by potentially killing his pet turtle:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast here:

