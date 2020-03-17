WATCH: Pippa's Water Way To Have Fun game is epic

Pippa has been FaceTiming The Chris Moyles Show this week, and it's fair to say she's spending her time inside wisely.

Pippa is self isolating at home, but thanks to the wonders of technology, she's able to join The Chris Moyles Show via FaceTime.

The producer might be cooped up in her flat, but she proved that she's not letting her time go to waste. Oh no!

After filling up some pint glasses, cups and wine flutes with water, Pippa managed to devise a musical scale and therefore a new game that she could play from home.

And just like that - Water Way To Have Fun was born - where Chris and the team had to see if they could decipher what well-known song she was playing... live on-air!

Watch Dom and Chris play Pippa's epic game in our video above.

