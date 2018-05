WATCH: Pippa's Slip Of The Tongue Was Something Else

Relive the moment Pippa almost said something very blue about Dom live on-air.

We've all had a time when we said something totally innocent and it's come out sounding filthy.

Well, it often happens to Pippa live on-air.

This time it involved Dom and her allowing him to speak first.

Can you see where we're going with this?

Watch our video above to find out just what she said.