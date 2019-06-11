WATCH: Pippa’s slip of the tongue on The Chris Moyles Show is classic

11 June 2019, 12:16 | Updated: 11 June 2019, 12:17

Our favourite loose-lipped producer on The Chris Moyles Show has outdone herself this time. Watch our video to find out why.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, the team were talking about the bad habits they have off-air.

As it turns out, Dom stretches his face a lot and Chris touches his nose, but Pippa's bad habit sounds a lot worse than it actually is!

Trust our Pippa to turn something totally innocent into something really dodgy sounding.

Watch our video above to see her epic slip of the tongue... or shall we say lips... above.

If you think that was bad, cast your mind back to Pippa's out of context commentary to getting soaked during our game:

Fancy catching up on all the action on the show? Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcasts below:

