WATCH: Pippa & Matt find out where they're driving The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump

30 January 2020, 17:30

Look back at the moment The Chris Moyles Show found out where our next lucky winner lived.

The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump on Your Doorstep continued this week, and this time Pippa and James were in the driving seat.

After Dom went to Chelmsford, and James went to The Isle of Wight things were looking tense as the pair waited to find out where they would be headed.

Unfortunately for Pippa and James, our lucky winner Chris was from Spalding in Lincolnshire, a cool 120 miles away!

Find out the moment they learned of their fate in our video above!

Pippa and Matt find out where they are driving The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump
Pippa and Matt find out where they are driving The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump. Picture: Radio X

Remind yourself what happened when James arrived in The Isle of Wight:

