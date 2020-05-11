WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show react to Dorset's annual knob-eating competition

Another day, another bizarre past time is looked at by Chris Moyles and the team. Watch our video to find out more.

As we continue to live in unprecedented times, more of the world's biggest live events have moved online.

One such huge event is Dorset's annual knob-eating competition, which we promise sounds a LOT ruder than it is.

Nonetheless, the competition - which for the first time in its history saw 100 contestants battle it out online - did raise a few eyebrows in the studio.

Watch them discuss the phenomenon in our video above.

Pippa Taylor, Dominic Byrne and Chris Moyles. Picture: Radio X

