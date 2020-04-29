WATCH: Paddy McGuinness tells Chris Moyles about being banned from TikTok

29 April 2020, 16:01 | Updated: 29 April 2020, 16:08

The comedian, actor and television presenter spoke to The Chris Moyles Show this morning about all things lockdown.

Paddy McGuinness FaceTimed into The Chris Moyles Show this week and discussed how he's coping with the lockdown.

The Farnworth comedian, actor and TV personality we all know and love has been keeping himself busy at home by creating amusing TikTok videos, but revealed today he's been banned from the mini-video sharing site.

Speaking to Chris Moyles, the former Take Me Out host said: "I put three videos on, two were banned, and I'm now banned.

"So that was a very short TikTok career, thank you."

He added: "I honestly think they've gone: 'Hang on, it's a 46-year-old man dancing in his garden, we don't need this."

Find out more in our video above.

Paddy McGuinness talks being banned from TikTok to Chris Moyles
Paddy McGuinness talks being banned from TikTok to Chris Moyles. Picture: Radio X

Chris also caught up with Tom Grennan this week, who talked about his Oh Please single, his upcoming new album and how he's been comping during lockdown back at home.

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Chris Moyles reacts to Arnold Schwarzenegger's latest pony video

WATCH: Chris Moyles reacts to Arnold Schwarzenegger & donkey Lulu in birthday video
Celebrity Two Word Tango

Chris Moyles brings back Celebrity Two Word Tango!

Pippa Taylor, Dominic Byrne, James Robinson and Chris Moyles on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Chris Moyles discovers James' old radio show and it's "super duper"
Shaun Ryder calls into The Chris Moyles Show about his life in lockdown

Shaun Ryder talks “falling to bits” and being “garbage” at technology in lockdown
James shows off his Splat Myself experiment to Chris Moyles

James shows Chris Moyles his new experiment in Splat Myself

Latest On Radio X

Dave Grohl onstage with Foo Fighters, 2018

QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Monkey Wrench by Foo Fighters?

Quizzes

The late L'Wren Scott and Mick Jagger at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party Co-Hosted By L'Wren Scott

Mick Jagger pays tribute to late girlfriend L’Wren Scott on what would have been her 56th birthday

The Rolling Stones

Gerry Cinnamon

Gerry Cinnamon reschedules huge outdoor dates for 2021 including Hampden Park gig

Gerry Cinnamon

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher to share unreleased Oasis song Don't Stop...

Noel Gallagher

DMA'S

Listen to DMA'S 2020 O2 Academy Brixton gig in Radio X's Home Shows

Music News

The White Stripes in 2002

QUIZ: Which bands recorded a song with this COLOUR in the title?

Quizzes