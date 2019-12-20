WATCH: Chris Moyles' mum does NOT want him to have kittens

The Radio X DJ is pretty nervous about welcoming kittens into his home next year, but his mum is pretty petrified of them.

Chris Moyles is about to welcome new kittens into his home, and he's not exactly thrilled about it.

After years of managing to prevent his partner from getting two feline friends, it seems she can't be dissuaded any longer.

Chris isn't particularly happy about getting kittens, but it turns out that no one is more annoyed about it than his own mother.

