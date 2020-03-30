WATCH: Marcus Mumford shows Chris Moyles and the team round his home studio

The Mumford & Sons frontman FaceTimed The Chris Moyles Show and showed us his impressive guitar collection.

The Chris Moyles Show is back to regular service this week as Pippa returned home from self-isolation.

So, for a change, instead we had Mumford & Sons frontman and die-hard AFC Wimbledon super-fan call into the show from his home studio, which he's feeling pretty smug about getting made now he has to stay at home.

Find out what the I Will Wait rocker has been up to and feast your eyes on his impressive guitar collection in our video above.

Marcus Mumford calls into The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

