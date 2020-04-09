WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show listeners nominate someone to win £500!

Watch what happened in our competition, which saw a few of our lucky listeners nominate someone to pass on a £500 cash prize to.

We're living in strange and unprecedented times, which is why on The Chris Moyles Show, we wanted to share some joy by giving some of our listeners the feeling of passing on a good deed to those who they think deserve it.

This Thursday we had £1500 to give away, but instead of just giving £500 to three lucky listeners, we wanted them to nominate someone to give £500 to instead.

Watch them spread the good vibes in our video above.

Pippa Taylor and Chris Moyles smile as listeners' nominate someone to win £500! Picture: Radio X

