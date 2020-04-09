WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show listeners nominate someone to win £500!

9 April 2020, 18:05 | Updated: 9 April 2020, 18:09

Watch what happened in our competition, which saw a few of our lucky listeners nominate someone to pass on a £500 cash prize to.

We're living in strange and unprecedented times, which is why on The Chris Moyles Show, we wanted to share some joy by giving some of our listeners the feeling of passing on a good deed to those who they think deserve it.

This Thursday we had £1500 to give away, but instead of just giving £500 to three lucky listeners, we wanted them to nominate someone to give £500 to instead.

Watch them spread the good vibes in our video above.

READ MORE: Applaud the NHS & our Front Line Heroes in Clap For Our Carers campaign

Pippa Taylor and Chris Moyles smile as listeners' nominate someone to win £500!
Pippa Taylor and Chris Moyles smile as listeners' nominate someone to win £500! Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Chris Moyles can't get over Pippa's family recorder sessions

WATCH: Chris Moyles can't get over Pippa's family recorder sessions
Chris Moyles loses it at listener texts

WATCH: Chris Moyles loses it over listener's lockdown text

Matt Lucas speaks to Chris Moyles about his Baked Potato song and Feed NHS

WATCH: Matt Lucas tells Chris Moyles about the Baked Potato song and Feed NHS campaign
Pippa Taylor, Andi Peters and Chris Moyles

WATCH: Pippa ordered 120 eggs and Chris Moyles can't get over it
Marcus Mumford calls into The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Marcus Mumford shows Chris Moyles and the team round his home studio

Latest On Radio X

My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way in 2004

When did My Chemical Romance split and what was the reason?

Features

Arctic Monkeys 2013

QUIZ: Which Arctic Monkeys Album Are You?

Quizzes

Tom Grennan shares video from his bed where he's been sick from suspected coronavirus

WATCH: Tom Grennan "laid up" in bed with suspected case of COVID-19

Tom Grennan

Grant Nichols of Feeder at CoppaFeel! FestiFeel 2019

Feeder ask fans to help remake their Just A Day video for a good cause

Music News

Reading Festival crowds

QUIZ: Guess the year of this Reading and Leeds line-Up

Quizzes

Dave Grohl takes the weight off his broken leg onstage in Amsterdam, 2015

Gordon Smart on why getting injured is part of being a rock star

Features