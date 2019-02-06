WATCH: Your designs for Dom’s Car Roulette motor are hilarious

6 February 2019, 15:49 | Updated: 6 February 2019, 15:54

You’ve been suggesting ways to pimp Dominic’s ride for Car Roulette on Friday… and there are some gems!

Friday, 8 February will see DOMINIC BYRNE head off to a TOP SECRET location where he will be DRIVING ROUND AND ROUND AND ROUND on a test track in an amazing game of CAR ROULETTE.

The track will be a HUGE ROULETTE WHEEL and whichever number he stops at will mean a prize for one lucky listener - a brand new car!

We’ve already picked the car that Dom will be driving - or should that be Ka - but how are we going to dress up the motor?

“Let’s have a look at your options of what you could be driving around the track on Friday,” announces Chris.

There are a stack of Dominic Byrne favourites, including Bono… Babestation… and eggs?

“Not in a million years!” says Dom of one design, while you need to see the bizarre concoction dreamt up by one listener.

“Can I poo poo that one as well?” says an underwhelmed Dom.

“I wouldn't say poo poo,” says Chris.

See all the choices above. *Some* of these design will appear on the Ford Ka for Friday's Car Roulette!

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Dom's car

What car will Dom be driving for Car Roulette?

Dan O'Connell's amazing tweet

This is what Dan O’Connell tweeted and Chris’s response was hilarious
Dom gets advice from The Stig on The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: The original Stig gives Dom driving tips for Car Roulette
The Chris Moyles Show's Car Roulette

VIDEO: The Chris Moyles Show presents... Car Roulette!

Pippa's de-icing story

Pippa’s story about de-icing her road will have you in hysterics

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

The Chris Moyles Show On Radio X Podcast