WATCH: Your designs for Dom’s Car Roulette motor are hilarious
6 February 2019, 15:49 | Updated: 6 February 2019, 15:54
You’ve been suggesting ways to pimp Dominic’s ride for Car Roulette on Friday… and there are some gems!
Friday, 8 February will see DOMINIC BYRNE head off to a TOP SECRET location where he will be DRIVING ROUND AND ROUND AND ROUND on a test track in an amazing game of CAR ROULETTE.
The track will be a HUGE ROULETTE WHEEL and whichever number he stops at will mean a prize for one lucky listener - a brand new car!
We’ve already picked the car that Dom will be driving - or should that be Ka - but how are we going to dress up the motor?
“Let’s have a look at your options of what you could be driving around the track on Friday,” announces Chris.
There are a stack of Dominic Byrne favourites, including Bono… Babestation… and eggs?
“Not in a million years!” says Dom of one design, while you need to see the bizarre concoction dreamt up by one listener.
“Can I poo poo that one as well?” says an underwhelmed Dom.
“I wouldn't say poo poo,” says Chris.
See all the choices above. *Some* of these design will appear on the Ford Ka for Friday's Car Roulette!