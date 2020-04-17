WATCH: Judge Rinder writes a very rude song for Chris Moyles

Watch as the TV judge explains why he's dressed up as one of King Henry VIII's wives on The Chris Moyles Show.

Judge Rinder called into The Chris Moyles Show this morning with some very interesting headwear.

It turns out the famous TV judge is spending the lockdown teaching kids about the Tudors and the Stuarts through the medium of song.

Not content to educate young minds, Rinder also re-educated Chris about King Henry VIII and his six wives, before performing a song about the Radio X DJ himself!

Watch his rather rude little ditty, which he sings while dressed as Anne of Cleves!

