Watch the highlights from Chris Moyles' cable car challenge for Global's Make Some Noise

This week saw the Radio X DJ face his biggest fear by riding the Emirates Airline Cable Car for Global's Make Some Noise. See his best bits here.

This week saw The Chris Moyles Show broadcast live from London's Royal Docks as Chris took on the cable car challenge.

The Radio X DJ tackled his fear of heights head on to ride the Emirates Airline Cable Car and was joined by surprise special guests including Keith Lemon and Gio Compare - the Go Compare man!

Watch all the best bits of the challenge here and find out how Chris got on.

See Andi Peters give Chris his advice for riding the cable car earlier this week:

For more on Global's Make Some Noise, please visit the official website

