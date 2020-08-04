WATCH: Harry Shearer speaks to The Chris Moyles Show

4 August 2020, 17:43 | Updated: 4 August 2020, 17:46

See the Spinal Tap and The Simpsons legend speak to Chris Moyles and the team about everything from lockdown to his new album and biggest roles.

Harry Shearer appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week, where he talked about everything from his life in lockdown to his brand new album and some of his biggest roles.

The Spinal Tap legend famously voices many of The Simpson's most famous characters, but he's revealed which ones he's hated playing.

Watch our interview with the star above.

READ MORE: Chris Moyles does the best impression of Brian Blessed

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Bastile frontman Dan Smith speaks to Chris Moyles on The Chris Moyles Show

Dan Bastille talks What You Gonna Do? single on The Chris Moyles Show
Chris Moyles reacts to Eddie Hearn's live TV fail

WATCH: Chris Moyles reacts to Eddie Hearn's hilarious live TV fail
Chris Moyles got a shirt for James and it was makeover time

WATCH: Chris Moyles bought James a shirt and it's absolutely hilarious
Brian Blessed appears on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles' impression of Brian Blessed is amazing

Pippa Taylor, Dominic Byrne and Chris Moyles play Politician or Notitician on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show play Politician or Notitician

Latest On Radio X

The Streets' Mike Skinner performs at Southside Festival in 2019

The Streets to headline MADE festival 2021

Festivals

Alan McGee DJs for This Feeling at Water Rats

Alan McGee: 'The music industry doesn’t want young punky indie rock ‘n’ roll bands'

Music News

The surviving members of Linkin Park

Linkin Park planning "fun stuff" for Hybrid Theory's 20th anniversary

Music News

Michael Eavis cannot guarantee Glastonbury will go ahead next year

Glastonbury Festival

The Killers' Brandon Flowers at Sam's Town Decennial Extravaganza

The Killers find “no corroboration” of sexual assault claims on 2009 tour

The Killers

Edwin Birdsong and Daft Punk

5 classic songs that sampled other songs

Features