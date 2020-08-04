WATCH: Harry Shearer speaks to The Chris Moyles Show

See the Spinal Tap and The Simpsons legend speak to Chris Moyles and the team about everything from lockdown to his new album and biggest roles.

Harry Shearer appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week, where he talked about everything from his life in lockdown to his brand new album and some of his biggest roles.

The Spinal Tap legend famously voices many of The Simpson's most famous characters, but he's revealed which ones he's hated playing.

Watch our interview with the star above.

READ MORE: Chris Moyles does the best impression of Brian Blessed

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast: