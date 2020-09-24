WATCH: Dom's Crazy Threesome is harder than it sounds!

24 September 2020, 15:43 | Updated: 24 September 2020, 15:53

Dom devised a game on The Chris Moyles Show this week where he played three celebs talking at the same time and Chris and James had to guess who they were.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Dom devised a game called Dom's Crazy Threesome!

The game saw Dom play out three celebrities talking at the same time, and gave Chris and James the task of guessing who they were. Needless to say, it all gets rather messy.

Watch our video to find out how they got on.

