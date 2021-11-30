WATCH: Dominic Byrne shows us his gym routine

30 November 2021, 16:51 | Updated: 30 November 2021, 16:53

Here's how to get in shape at the gym the Dominic Byrne way.

Ever since Dominic Byrne admitted he went to the gym on a recent podcast... he hasn't gone to the gym.

But that's OK, he can at least TELL us what his fitness regime consists of.

""15 minutes on the treadmill," he reveals as a warm up, "then I get started on the equipment."

What equipment, exactly? Well hold on, why doesn't Dom actually SHOW us what he does?

Watch and learn from the master* and you could end up with a physique like Dominic Byrne's!

*Radio X takes no responsibility for any injuries caused by these exercises.

More on The Chris Moyles Show

See more More on The Chris Moyles Show

The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour Playlist

Listen to the The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour Playlist

Pippa releases her Craptic Birthdays Book

Test yourself with Pippa Taylor’s Craptic Birthdays book!

Dom's childhood photo gets a new update on The Chris Moyles Show

Dom's childhood photo is the best thing ever

Sam and Matt face off in their chicken wing challenge rematch

Sam and Matt's chicken wing challenge rematch was epic

Pippa is absolutely oblivious and we love it

Pippa just repeated the Doncaster pub story and it was classic