WATCH: Dominic Byrne shows us his gym routine

Here's how to get in shape at the gym the Dominic Byrne way.

Ever since Dominic Byrne admitted he went to the gym on a recent podcast... he hasn't gone to the gym.

But that's OK, he can at least TELL us what his fitness regime consists of.

""15 minutes on the treadmill," he reveals as a warm up, "then I get started on the equipment."

What equipment, exactly? Well hold on, why doesn't Dom actually SHOW us what he does?

Watch and learn from the master* and you could end up with a physique like Dominic Byrne's!

*Radio X takes no responsibility for any injuries caused by these exercises.