WATCH: Dom Was Surprised By Our New Billboards

Dom’s personal habits have been seen across the country this morning...

Billboards across the UK have been revealing some fun facts about Dominic Byrne

There are some new billboards across the UK advertising The Chris Moyles Show. The problem for Dom, however, is that Chris has complete control over them.

As everyone knows, Dom loves Babestation. So why not use the billboards to broadcast that fact to the entire nation?

But they didn’t stop there. Watch the video above to see Dom squirm as the team inform tell anyone whose looking about Dom’s head shape and toilet habits.

Naturally, Chris decided to get one saying “Dominic Byrne loves Liverpool” in Liverpool. As a massive Liverpool FC fan, surely Dom would be happy with this. Except for the fact that there’s also a photo shopped picture of Dom wearing an Everton shirt on there. Oh, and it’s right next to Anfield Football Club.

Oh dear.