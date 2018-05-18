WATCH: Dom And Toby Take To The Street's As Sinna-Gee

See the pair go head to Leicester Sq to find out what the public thinks of their talent.

This week saw Dom and Toby test out their original musical creation Sinna-Gee... which is of course spelled $inna-G€€.

Taking to the mean streets of Leicester Square, the pair decided to show off their amazing musical talent, and as you can probably guess, the reviews were rather mixed!

doesn't stop a few people taking selfies with them.

Watch our video above.