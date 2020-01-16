WATCH: Dom finds out where he's driving for The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump on Your Doorstep

16 January 2020, 17:27 | Updated: 16 January 2020, 17:41

Watch the moment Dom and Charlie found out where in the UK they were delivering The Chris Moyles Prize Dump on Your Doorstep to our lucky listener Alex.

This week, we revealed how one lucky listener was set to win a van load of goodies driven by none other than our own Dominic Byrne.

Dom was pretty up for the challenge, but didn't really want to spend hours in a van driving from one side of the country to the other.

We had NO idea where he was headed until a very lucky 28-year-old Alex won a car full of booty, which included everything from a brand new 50 inch TV to an iPhone 11.

Watch our video above to see the moment Alex revealed his location to the nation!

Dom finds out where he's driving his Prize Dump on The Chris Moyles Show
Dom finds out where he's driving his Prize Dump on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Watch the moment Dom found out he was the one who had to deliver the Prize Dump earlier this week:

