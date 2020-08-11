WATCH: Chris Moyles made the weirdest videos!

11 August 2020, 15:53

The Radio X DJ has been making face swap videos of himself, Pippa and Dom... and they got very disturbing.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Chris thought he'd make some new videos with the magic of face swap.

We saw Pippa and Dom in the guise of Super Woman, Dr. Evil and Jurgen Klopp, but it's fair to say things got a lot weirder.

Find out what went down in our video above.

Watch Chris and Dom's Drag Race:

Listen to the lates Chris Moyles podcast:

More From Chris

