WATCH: Chris Moyles is surprised by adorable kittens in the studio

17 December 2019, 12:31 | Updated: 17 December 2019, 12:33

The Radio X DJ is about to welcome two fluffy kittens into his life, so the team thought they'd surprise him with a pair of felines live on air.

Chris Moyles is about to welcome new kittens into his home, and he's absolutely petrified about it.

After years of managing to prevent his partner getting two feline friends, it seems she can't be dissuaded any longer.

The only thing is... Chris has never held a kitten, and he's not particularly happy about getting one either.

In order to prepare Chris to welcome his two new friends into their home next year, the team decided to surprise him live in the studio with Mia and Lily - the cutest little British Shorthair kittens they could find.

Watch the moment Moyles was surprised with the fluffy bundles in our video above.

See what happened when Chris was having kittens about having kittens:

