WATCH: Chris Moyles isn't convinced by the name Storm Gareth!

12 March 2019, 15:07 | Updated: 12 March 2019, 15:11

Dom reported on the new storm that's set to blight the UK, but Chris isn't particularly impressed by it.

This week saw Dom report on Storm Gareth, which is set to bring heavy rain and strong winds of up to 80mph to the UK.

However, Chris just has one problem: he doesn't think Gareth sounds particularly strong or dangerous enough.

Watch his reaction to "scary" Storm Gareth in our video above.

Chris might have had some qualms about the name, but it didn't stop him ruining the sport for Dom.

Watch Chris Moyles lose it over toilet etiquette:

