WATCH: Chris Moyles loses it over listener's lockdown text

6 April 2020, 17:19

This week sees The Chris Moyles Show dealing with with listener texts, and Chris is absolutely taking no prisoners.

Chris Moyles blew up over a listener text today and it made for some entertaining watching.

The Radio X DJ was talking about lockdow when he took one response just a little bit too seriously.

It turns out that it was all a bit of a wind up on the listener's part, but that didn't stop his amazing reaction.

Watch him react to the listener in our video above.

Chris Moyles loses it at listener texts
Chris Moyles loses it at listener texts. Picture: Radio X

If you're a listener to the show, you'll know that Chris Moyles likes to blow off steam every now and again.

Find out what happened with Chris was put in a temporary studio:

