Watch Chris fire footballs at Dom's head!

Someone will win a holiday courtesy of Booking.com... but only if Chris can score a goal!

Each day this week on The Chris Moyles Show, we're offering a holiday abroad thanks to Booking.com.

First up is the chance for one listener to win four days in Barcelona. All they have to do is answer a question based on the destination.

If they get it right, it's then up to Chris to fire a ball from his "football cannon" at a very special "goal" strapped to Dominic Byrne's head. Sounds simple enough, right? Watch and see who wins...

