WATCH: Chris And Dom Leave Pippa Alone Live On-Air

Pippa was pranked and left to her own devices live on-air, and she was furious about it!

It's the moment that every producer dreads.

You've come in bright and early of a morning to run a radio show, but you've been left to talk on your own live on air!

OK, so most producers probably don't ever dread this because it's never happened to them, but for Pippa the fear is very VERY real.

Watch our video to find out just how she coped being left all alone.