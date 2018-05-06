WATCH: Chris And Dom Leave Pippa Alone Live On-Air

6 May 2018, 10:21

Pippa was pranked and left to her own devices live on-air, and she was furious about it!

It's the moment that every producer dreads.

You've come in bright and early of a morning to run a radio show, but you've been left to talk on your own live on air!

OK, so most producers probably don't ever dread this because it's never happened to them, but for Pippa the fear is very VERY real. 

Watch our video to find out just how she coped being left all alone. 

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Pippa slip of the tongue

WATCH: Pippa's Slip Of The Tongue Was Something Else

Chris Moyles rants technical difficulties

WATCH: Moyles Rants Over Technical Difficulties

Dom rides on two wheels in a stunt car

Watch Chris Moyles Surprise Dom With A Stunt Car Ride!

Chris and Pippa in T.Rex costumes

Chris Vs Pippa In T.Rex Costumes Is The Best Thing Ever

Dom pranked on air with U2 vinyl quiz

WATCH: Dom Falls For Yet Another U2 Prank

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

DOWNLOAD: The Chris Moyles Show Podcast