WATCH Car Roulette with Chris Moyles

28 May 2021, 06:00 | Updated: 28 May 2021, 09:29

Car Roulette: Watch Dom drive round our HUGE static wheel as we give away a car!

Who won a 2020 Audi A3 Sportback 5 Door Hatchback in our giant game of roulette?

Car Roulette was BACK on Friday 28 May - The Chris Moyles Show came live from a special test track somewhere in England to play a giant game of roulette...

  • It's 40 metres in diameter
  • There are 37 segments - meaning 37 listeners have won a place on the Car Roulette wheel
  • It's built at an exclusive test track somewhere in Britain
  • It's too big to send a ball around, so we sent a CAR driven by Dominic Byrne
  • When the car runs out of juice, whoever "owns" the number where the car stops wins the car!
  • Dom starts from number 14, as decided in the casino in Leicester Square on Thursday morning... 

The car that was up for grabs is a 2020 Audi A3 Sportback 5 Door Hatchback in '"brilliant black".

(reading under 600miles)

  • *Bluetooth
  • *Climate Control
  • *Cruise control
  • *DAB radio
  • *Black leather trim
  • *Sat Nav
  • *Parking sensors

This is the actual car we are giving away for Car Roulette… this Friday!

Chris & Dom go car shopping 🚗

We sent Chris and Dom to @Motorpoint to pick the prize car for Radio X Car Roulette! This is how they got on… #Motorpoint

