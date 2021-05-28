WATCH Car Roulette with Chris Moyles
28 May 2021, 06:00 | Updated: 28 May 2021, 09:29
WATCH NOW LIVE: Car Roulette!🚗
Car Roulette: Watch Dom drive round our HUGE static wheel as we give away a car!Posted by The Chris Moyles Show On Radio X on Thursday, May 27, 2021
Who won a 2020 Audi A3 Sportback 5 Door Hatchback in our giant game of roulette?
Car Roulette was BACK on Friday 28 May - The Chris Moyles Show came live from a special test track somewhere in England to play a giant game of roulette...
- It's 40 metres in diameter
- There are 37 segments - meaning 37 listeners have won a place on the Car Roulette wheel
- It's built at an exclusive test track somewhere in Britain
- It's too big to send a ball around, so we sent a CAR driven by Dominic Byrne
- When the car runs out of juice, whoever "owns" the number where the car stops wins the car!
- Dom starts from number 14, as decided in the casino in Leicester Square on Thursday morning...
The car that was up for grabs is a 2020 Audi A3 Sportback 5 Door Hatchback in '"brilliant black".
(reading under 600miles)
- *Bluetooth
- *Climate Control
- *Cruise control
- *DAB radio
- *Black leather trim
- *Sat Nav
- *Parking sensors
This is the actual car we are giving away for Car Roulette… this Friday!Posted by The Chris Moyles Show On Radio X on Tuesday, May 25, 2021
