WATCH Car Roulette with Chris Moyles

WATCH NOW LIVE: Car Roulette!🚗 Car Roulette: Watch Dom drive round our HUGE static wheel as we give away a car! Posted by The Chris Moyles Show On Radio X on Thursday, May 27, 2021

Who won a 2020 Audi A3 Sportback 5 Door Hatchback in our giant game of roulette?

Car Roulette was BACK on Friday 28 May - The Chris Moyles Show came live from a special test track somewhere in England to play a giant game of roulette...

The Chris Moyles Show: Car Roulette with Motorpoint. Picture: Radio X

It's 40 metres in diameter

There are 37 segments - meaning 37 listeners have won a place on the Car Roulette wheel

It's built at an exclusive test track somewhere in Britain

It's too big to send a ball around, so we sent a CAR driven by Dominic Byrne

When the car runs out of juice, whoever "owns" the number where the car stops wins the car!

Dom starts from number 14, as decided in the casino in Leicester Square on Thursday morning...

The car that was up for grabs is a 2020 Audi A3 Sportback 5 Door Hatchback in '"brilliant black".

(reading under 600miles)

*Bluetooth

*Climate Control

*Cruise control

*DAB radio

*Black leather trim

*Sat Nav

*Parking sensors

This is the actual car we are giving away for Car Roulette… this Friday! Posted by The Chris Moyles Show On Radio X on Tuesday, May 25, 2021