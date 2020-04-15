WATCH: Brian May talks featuring on Get Up single & video on The Chris Moyles Show

The legendary Queen guitarist has lent his skills to King's Daughters' debut track and featured in the first official lockdown music video.

Brian May has featured on a London band's debut single, with 10% of the profits going to mental health charity Mind.

The legendary Queen guitarist joined forces with all-female band Kings Daughters to release upbeat song Get Up, and its accompanying music video from lockdown.

Entries from 44 different countries poured in across cultures, ages, occupations for the video, which saw Brian May deliver a solo up on his rooftop and even saw Matt Lucas send in his cameo from home.

Watch our video to see Brian May tell Chris Moyles what compelled him to join the project.

Watch the video for Get Up here.

Brian May speaks to Chris Moyles about featuring on King's Daughters Get Up single. Picture: 1. Youtube/Get Up 2. Radio X

Speaking of the track, May said: “It feels like an amazingly healing song.“It’s an emotionally lifting track and we thought if ever there was a time to release the track, then this is it.

This might be the worst time to launch a career, but we feel good about it and we’ve teamed up with mental health charity MIND to benefit them. They’ll be invaluable in helping people through this.”

Meanwhile, the iconic axeman treated us to a rendition of his Bohemian Rhapsody guitar solo earlier this week.

It came day after the epic 1975 single came out on top in Radio X's Best Of British with Strongbow poll. It was the song's second consecutive win in our Top 100 poll, keeping 2018's winner, Live Forever by Oasis, at Number 2.

Hearing the news, May said: "How amazing. Thank you guys. I love all you Radio X listeners. I did anyway, but I love you more now!"

Watch his solo here:

