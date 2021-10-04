Chris Moyles tries out different hairstyles

4 October 2021, 17:29 | Updated: 4 October 2021, 17:30

Radio X

By Radio X

The Radio X presenter wants to grow his hair long, but took the team through some of the wacky haircuts he can pull off already.

Fans of The Chris Moyles Show will know that he dyed his hair platinum blonde during the pandemic, but now he's thinking of trying something new again.

The Radio X presenter really wants to grow his hair longer, despite his other half Tiffany hating it, so he thought he'd show Dom, Pippa and James what his hair can do as it us!

Watch in awe as Chris Moyles goes through the eras simply by messing about with his hair!

Chris Moyles tries out different hairstyles
Chris Moyles tries out different hairstyles. Picture: Radio X

