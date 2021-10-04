Chris Moyles tries out different hairstyles

By Radio X

The Radio X presenter wants to grow his hair long, but took the team through some of the wacky haircuts he can pull off already.

Fans of The Chris Moyles Show will know that he dyed his hair platinum blonde during the pandemic, but now he's thinking of trying something new again.

The Radio X presenter really wants to grow his hair longer, despite his other half Tiffany hating it, so he thought he'd show Dom, Pippa and James what his hair can do as it us!

Watch in awe as Chris Moyles goes through the eras simply by messing about with his hair!

READ MORE: Chris Moyles reveals his platinum blonde hair

Chris Moyles tries out different hairstyles. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.