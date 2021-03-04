Chris Moyles would help these mystery guests spend their billion

4 March 2021, 18:12

By Radio X

This week on The Chris Moyles Show's Who Are You? feature, we spoke to a couple with a HUGE bank balance.

This week's mystery guests on The Chris Moyles Show may not have been instantly recognisable, but they've done incredibly well in their lives!

As it turns out, they were Samo and Oza Login, the couple behind the Talking Tom and Friends app.

They've since moved on and they sold their app for a cool billion, but they definitely haven't let it get to their head and still like to do their own chores.

Chris can think of a few things to spend their money on though!

Watch them talk to The Chris Moyles Show in our video above.

READ MORE: This mystery guest made Chris Moyles VERY jealous

Chris Moyles Show's mystery guests
Chris Moyles Show's mystery guests. Picture: Radio X

