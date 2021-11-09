Chris Moyles wants to be Stephen Fry's "bit of rough"

By Radio X

The national treasure appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about his latest book Fry's Ties, which got Chris thinking.

The legend that is Stephen Fry visited The Chris Moyles Show this week and it was every bit as excellent as we thought it would be.

Stephen Fry's new book Fry's Ties and its brilliant rhyme was the subject of the conversation this morning, which meant Moyles couldn't help but offer up some catchy sounding titles for the future. Fry's Fries, anyone?

While he was at it, Chris couldn't help but offer up himself as the QI hosts new bestie, albeit one of his less refined ones...

Watch our video above to find out what went down.

