VIDEOS: Denzel Washington Reacts To Old Photo Of Chris Moyles

Denzel Washington Reacts To Old Photo Of Chris Moyles

9 August 2018, 13:00

Moyles showed the Hollywood actor a throwback image of himself from about 20 years ago.

Denzel Washington visited The Chris Moyles Show this week, and the pair reminisced about the good old days.

First Chris showed the Equalizer 2 actor a throwback interview clip, then reminded him of the time the actor pretended to know him in an LA restaurant.

But Chris decided to show the Hollywood legend something to really remember him, by showing him a picture of what he used to look like back in the day.

We reckon Chris is more embarrassed by his mullet though!

Equalizer 2 is set for UK release on 17 August 2018.

