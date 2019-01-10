Watch the moment the winning wheel collapsed LIVE on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris and the team prepared to spin the wheel for a would-be competition winner, but things didn't go quite as planned.

This week saw a listener phone up for a chance to win a prize with The Chris Moyles Show.

As usual Chris went up to spin the winning wheel, offering the chance to win up to £1,000 in cash.

What happened next was totally unplanned and unexpected, and almost saw the Radio X DJ get seriously injured.

Wheel collapses live on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Watch our video above to see what happened when the wheel collapsed live on air.

Thankfully he was out of his seat!

