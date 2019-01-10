Watch the moment the winning wheel collapsed LIVE on The Chris Moyles Show

10 January 2019, 12:50 | Updated: 10 January 2019, 13:03

Chris and the team prepared to spin the wheel for a would-be competition winner, but things didn't go quite as planned.

This week saw a listener phone up for a chance to win a prize with The Chris Moyles Show.

As usual Chris went up to spin the winning wheel, offering the chance to win up to £1,000 in cash.

What happened next was totally unplanned and unexpected, and almost saw the Radio X DJ get seriously injured.

Wheel collapses live on The Chris Moyles Show
Wheel collapses live on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Watch our video above to see what happened when the wheel collapsed live on air.

Thankfully he was out of his seat!

If you want to see Chris and Dom get dangerous in a safe environment, watch relive the time they went 360 while zorbing.

