VIDEO: Watch The Chris Moyles Show's highlights of 2019

As we prepare to enter a new decade, take a look back at some of the best bits from Chris Moyles and the gang this year.

It's fair to say it's been a memorable year on The Chris Moyles Show.

We've interviewed huge celebrities from Dwayne Johnson to Seth Rogen and had plenty of mystery guests in between.

We've travelled in style, headed to Wetherspoons and been taken to dizzying heights with the Cable Car Challenge.

We've given listeners the chance to win big with our Car Roulette, and we've done some pretty hilarious challenges in the hopes of helping our lucky listeners win big.

Take a look at all the best bits of 2019 in our awesome video above.

The Chris Moyles Show's Best Bits of 2019 video. Picture: Radio X

Pippa took part in the BEST INTERVIEW EVER, Chris was surprised with a trip to his beloved Leeds United, we let hundreds of balls loose in Leicester Square.

If that wasn't enough, we only sent some Radio X flags down to Glastonbury Festival 2019!

So all in all it's been a pretty quiet one, right?

What an absolute vintage year. Here's to 2020!

