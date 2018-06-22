VIDEO: Today's Toby Lerone Is VERY Dirty

A DJ has fallen foul of another dodgy shoutout, but this one hit a particularly bum note.

If Chris Moyles is a fan of toilet humour, then clearly some of his listeners are too.

The team was sent in another Toby Lerone, and this one was a whopper.

In fact... it was so good the unsuspecting radio presenter actually heard it just after she'd said it.

Watch our video above to find out just what it was.

