VIDEO: Toby eats fermented duck eggs on The Chris Moyles Show

The Chris Moyles Show took part in another day of its culinary-based competition, with Toby Tarrant drawing the short straw.

This week, The Chris Moyles Show continued their gruesome culinary competition, and today it was time to bring out the big guns.

Dom and Toby were selected to get stuck into two dishes, with one being a controversial pineapple pizza, and the other fermented duck eggs.

Toby was in the unenviable position of consuming the century eggs, and he almost kept them down too.

Watch our video of Toby in action.

What a trooper.

