VIDEO: Timothy Spall talks about Auf Wiedersehen, Pet to Chris Moyles

The British actor has reminisced with Chris Moyles about the comedy drama, in which he played Barry Spencer Taylor.

Timothy Spall is among some of the most trusted British character actors out there, known for his roles in everything from Mr. Turner to The King's Speech.

But undoubtedly, the star is most loved in the UK for his role in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet where he starred as Barry Spencer Taylor alongside the likes of Tim Healy, Kevin Whately and Jimmy Nail.

Watch him talk about the hit 1983 comedy drama in our video above.

Meanwhile, Timothy Spall is set to star in new film The Corrupted, which is set for UK release on 10 May 2019.

Set ahead of the 2012 London Olympics, the film follows ex-con Liam (Sam Claflin) trying to win back the love and trust of his family after losing everything to a local crime syndicate run by Clifford Cullen (Spall).

However, Liam's redemption is proving difficult to achieve, as Cullen's connections with politics, finance and the police force render him almost untouchable as Liam becomes caught in a web of crime, conspiracy and corruption.

Watch the trailer for The Corrupted below:

WATCH MORE: Phil Daniels tells Chris Moyles how he got paid by Blur for Parklife