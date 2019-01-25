VIDEO: Shaun Ryder's convinced by Dom's UFO story

The Happy Mondays frontman phoned in to The Chris Moyles Show to speak to Dom about the possibility of life on other planets.

This week saw The Chris Moyles Show speak to a UFO expert, after Dom saw some lights in the sky.

After speaking to former government worker Nick Pope, none other than Shaun Ryder called up to share his enthusiasm and belief aliens.

Watch The Happy Mondays frontman share his theories in our video above.

Chris Moyles, Dominic Byrne and Shaun Ryder. Picture: Radio X

Watch Dom speak to UFO expert Nick Pope earlier this week:

The truth is out there....

