VIDEO: Chris Moyles' Reverse Word Is Actually A Banger

Find out how the reverse word game managed to spawn a bit of a tune.

Chris and the team played the Reverse Word Game this week, and they couldn't help but realise his attempt sounded more like a classic dance tune.

Listen to it for yourself in our video above.

Chris isn't the only star who's passionate about the Reverse Word Game, either.

They managed to convince Hollywood legend Jeff Goldblum to play the game, and he absolutely smashed it.

Find out how to listen to The Chris Moyles Show: