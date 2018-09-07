VIDEO: Chris Moyles' Reverse Word Is Actually A Banger

7 September 2018, 10:46 | Updated: 7 September 2018, 10:51

Find out how the reverse word game managed to spawn a bit of a tune.

Chris and the team played the Reverse Word Game this week, and they couldn't help but realise his attempt sounded more like a classic dance tune.

Listen to it for yourself in our video above.

Chris isn't the only star who's passionate about the Reverse Word Game, either.

They managed to convince Hollywood legend Jeff Goldblum to play the game, and he absolutely smashed it.

Find out how to listen to The Chris Moyles Show:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

The team transform Chris Moyles' reverse word into a tune

VIDEO: Chris Moyles' Reverse Word Is Actually A Banger

Pippa complains about her undelivered sofa bed on The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: Pippa & Toby's Sofa Hasn't Arrived & The Team Are Livid!
Peter Crouch on the Chris Moyles Show

Peter Crouch’s Opinions On These Footballers Is Hilarious

Dom looks handles prop from Men In Blach on The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: Chris And Dom Lost It Over Classic Movie Props

James almost throws up listener chocolate

VIDEO: James Is Nearly Sick After Eating A Listener's Chocolate

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

DOWNLOAD: The Chris Moyles Show Podcast