VIDEO: Pippa's story about clubbing with Tiësto is the best thing ever

5 December 2019, 15:34 | Updated: 5 December 2019, 15:36

The Chris Moyles Show team were chatting about the art of DJing this week when Pippa dropped an absolute clanger.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, talked turned to superstar DJs and Chris joked that they might have one of the easiest jobs ever.

But Pippa disagreed and happened to mention the time she went out clubbing with Tiësto, which him treated like an absolute king.

We have no idea where they went, but Pippa reckons she had filter in the Dutch DJs "backwind". We're not sure about you, but that sounds pretty uncomfortable to us!

Watch her explain more in our video, while Chris and Dom do a spot of DJing, above.

