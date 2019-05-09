VIDEO: Pippa's mum talks to Chris Moyles about becoming the Mayor of Basingstoke

Chris and the team have spoken to Pippa's mum and dad ahead of Diane officially receiving the title Mayor of Baskingstoke. Watch our video to see them in action.

Earlier this year, we told you that Pippa's mum was due to get a very special job by becoming the mayor of Basingstoke.

This week, Chris Moyles, Pippa and the team caught up with the lovely Diane and asked her about some of her preparations for tonight's ceremony, where she officially receives the title.

Find out what they've been up to so far and see their glossy photoshoot.

Find out what happened when we first discovered the news:

Watch Pippa's mum give her take on Toby: