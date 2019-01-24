VIDEO: Pippa's mate had a raunchy dream about Johnny Vaughan!
24 January 2019, 17:45 | Updated: 24 January 2019, 17:47
Pippa was messaged halfway through The Chris Moyles Show this week by her friend telling her she'd had a "romantic dream" featuring Johnny.
This week saw Pippa interrupted by her friend Emily who was compelled to share a powerful dream she'd just had.
And that dream just happened to feature none other than Chris Moyles' fellow Radio X presenter Johnny Vaughan.
Find out what happened next in our video above!
Who knew Johnny was such a romantic?
