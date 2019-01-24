VIDEO: Pippa's mate had a raunchy dream about Johnny Vaughan!

Pippa was messaged halfway through The Chris Moyles Show this week by her friend telling her she'd had a "romantic dream" featuring Johnny.

This week saw Pippa interrupted by her friend Emily who was compelled to share a powerful dream she'd just had.

And that dream just happened to feature none other than Chris Moyles' fellow Radio X presenter Johnny Vaughan.

Who knew Johnny was such a romantic?

Pippa's friend talks about her romantic dream about Johnny Vaughan. Picture: Radio X

