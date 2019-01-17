VIDEO: Pippa's Flute Fighters is back

Watch The Chris Moyles Show play the Foo Fighters related quiz, featuring the musical talents of Pippa!

This week we celebrated all things Dave Grohl to celebrate his 50th birthday, so naturally The Chris Moyles Show had to reprise one of the best features of all time: Flute Fighters!

She may have had a slightly flat instrument, but that didn't stop former flutist Pippa from bringing her A game and reeling off renditions of some of the most memorable Foo Fighters tracks on the flute.

Find out how it all went down our video above.

Pippa Taylor plays Flute Fighters on The Chris Moyles and Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl. Picture: Radio X & Thomas Frey/DPA/PA Images

It's not the only talent Pippa has.

Not only is she a first (and one time) tattoo artist, a great singer, a fantastic Mexican sock-off wrestler, but she's also great at accents... sort of.

Remind yourself of the time she tattooed Toby live on-air here:

