VIDEO: Pippa & Toby's Sofa Hasn't Arrived & The Team Are Livid!

6 September 2018, 11:33

Chris and the team helped Pippa complain about her undelivered sofa bed in an email, and the results were hysterical.

Pippa and Toby have finally made the ultimate commitment any couple can make: buying a sofa bed together.

Unfortunately for the lovebirds, it didn't arrive on time and now they have to complain about it.

Pippa seems pretty unbothered by the whole thing, but Chris and the team are pretty annoyed on her behalf...

So much so they decide to help her write a strongly-worded email, which you could say went a little bit too far.

Watch them wax lyrical about it in our video above.

Pippa complains about her undelivered sofa bed on The Chris Moyles Show

