VIDEO: Pippa And Toby Did Naked Press-Ups...

The couple were attempting the 100 press-up challenge in 30 degree heat, and didn't get very far.

Pippa and Toby are working on their fitness, so decided to attempt the 100 press-up challenge.

Of course it was absolutely boiling so they just had to do it totally starkers... naturally.

Watch our video above to find out how well each of them did.

Let's just hope their neighbours are VERY understanding.

Last month the couple celebrated their one year anniversary, and of course Chris decided to get to the bottom of exactly when they started dating.

Embarrassingly enough, it turns out it all kicked off right around the time Matt organised a date for Toby and a listener none the wiser.

Awkward!

See them take a trip down memory lane below:

